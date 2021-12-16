(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold raises the roof with insane 25-yard drive to settle Newcastle clash

Trent Alexander-Arnold all but confirmed Liverpool’s victory over Newcastle United with a super long-range drive to widen the deficit.

The fullback made it 3-1 to the Reds after Mo Salah and Diogo Jota’s first-half retaliatory goals put Jurgen Klopp’s men back on top in the clash with Eddie Howe’s relegation-battling Magpies.

With Chelsea dropping points against ex-Reds boss Rafa Benitez’s inconsistent Everton outfit, it means the Merseysiders could establish a three-point gap on their title rivals before the halfway mark.

You can catch the clip below:

Un escándalo la pegada de Trent Alexander-Arnold.

