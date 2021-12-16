(Video) Watch 17-year-old Canadian ace reportedly set to train with Liverpool run rings around his opponents in brilliant highlights reel

Highly-rated teen, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, is reportedly set to be joining Liverpool during the MLS break following a spell training with fellow Premier League outfit Arsenal.

Judging from the highlights reel shared on YouTube, we can see why the club is interested in taking a close look at the Toronto FC winger, with it being reported that a handful of Champions League clubs are likewise expressing curiosity.

Possessing superb close control, fans can observe the 17-year-old terrorising opposition players with his quick feet and impressive repertoire of tricks.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football all over the World: