(Video) Watch brilliant new fan angle of Trent’s ludicrous 25-yard goal against Newcastle

Liverpool fans online and at Anfield couldn’t believe the sheer cold-blooded audacity of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s superb effort from range to seal all three points for the Reds against a tough Newcastle outfit.

The fullback’s effort created pandemonium at L4, with his fellow teammate, Thiago Alcantara, positively gobsmacked by the brilliance of the goal.

The 23-year-old has been one of the club’s most consistent top performers for Jurgen Klopp’s men this term, registering a remarkable 12 goal contributions (including 10 assists) to help us on our way to second spot in the English top-flight.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @ChloeBloxam: