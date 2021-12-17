‘Absolute rocket’ ‘Simply ridiculous’ – Liverpool fans react to Trent Alexander Arnold’s screamer against Newcastle

After Trent Alexander-Arnold’s screamer against Newcastle United on Thursday, Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to marvel at the full-back’s goal.

The No. 66 secured all three points for his side with his 87th-minute strike from outside the box which led one supporter to claim that the England international has already won goal of the season with the effort.

As the game headed into the final few minutes with Jurgen Klopp’s side still looking for a third goal to make sure of the victory, second-half substitute Roberto Firmino, who was returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines, passed the ball to Trent around 25-yards out who decided to let rip.

The ball arrowed into the top corner of Martin Dubravka’s goal with the Newcastle ‘keeper left with no chance of keeping the ball out of the net.

Due to the quality of the strike, numerous Reds supporters took to the popular social media platform to emphasise how special the 23-year-old’s effort was.

You can catch some of the reaction to Trent’s goal below via Twitter.

You just can’t strike a ball much sweeter than this 😍😍😍 Absolute rocket 🚀 #LFC https://t.co/Jvpw5rNFvH — Danny White (@DanzoWhite) December 16, 2021

That’s goal of the season sorted #TAA 🚀 — Ryan Pill (@Rpill2) December 16, 2021