Bobby Firmino receives standing ovation as ‘Si Senior’ rings out around Anfield for his return from hamstring injury

Bobby Firmino has been missing from action since the start of November as he suffered a serious hamstring injury.

The Brazilian is a huge fan favourite and his chant has been ringing out in stadiums around Europe during his injury, such is the adoration for our No.9.

As his name was read out before the match it received a big cheer and his song was being sung throughout the game against Newcastle United.

The 30-year-old came onto the pitch with 15 minutes left of the match and despite not making a huge impact on the game itself, it’s a huge plus to have him back.

The best moment came as he stood alongside Jurgen Klopp waiting to come onto the pitch and the cheers and songs got louder which was shared by the former Hoffenheim man on his Instagram stories.

Seeing as Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are soon to be leaving for AFCON, it’s great to have him back in the squad and be able to slowly bring him back to full fitness.

