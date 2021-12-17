Exclusive: Stan Collymore suggests that football should be paused during the festive period to help stem the spread of COVID-19

Stan Collymore has suggested that because football brings families together during the festive period that the season should be paused to allow governing bodies to ‘re-assess’.

At a time in which England’s coronavirus cases are at a record high and there is serious concern about the Omicron variant which is spreading rapidly around the nation, the ex-Red has suggested that there should be a period in which all games stop.

“I love traditional Christmas football,” the 50-year-old told Empire of the Kop.

“It’s a time when uncles and aunties all come together, you all go to the game and you come back and have a chunter depending on the result.

“It’s an amazing time of the year, it really does bring people together, but there’s the problem – it brings people together in a pandemic when we’re trying to keep people apart.”

“So for me, I would have a break, at the 16th,17th or 18th [December], I would have a 10-day or 12-day break.

“I would miss Boxing Day’s games and the 28th games and then I would re-assess then.”

Public health must come first and although it’s hard to admit when you have such passion for your club and the game in general, there are bigger things than football.

If a short break helps fight against the virus and provides teams with time to allow their squads to fully recover, then that can only be a positive thing for us as supporters and for the league in general.

