Gary Lineker’s title race tweet is bound to excite Liverpool fans

Gary Lineker has somewhat ruled Chelsea out of the title race this season after Thomas Tuchel’s men were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Rafa Benitez’s Everton.

Manchester City lead the way after 17 games on 41 points, Liverpool are a point behind in second and Chelsea now finds themselves third on 37 points.

City thrashed Leeds United 7-0 in their last outing and the Reds defeated Newcastle 3-1 at Anfield on Thursday to retain pace with the Manchester club.

Lineker has claimed that the title race is now between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp – a rivalry that we have become accustomed to in recent years.

The Citizens pipped Liverpool to the title by one point during the 2018/19 campaign, with Klopp’s side earning revenge the following year, finishing ahead of second-placed City by an impressive 18 points.

The Anfield side struggled last term with serious injury problems and poor form meaning that they finished the campaign in third place, with City once again crowned as Champions.

This season, we did look set for one of the most exciting title races in Premier League history when Chelsea began the season in impressive form, but the London club have won just 3 of their last 7 league games, leading many to suggest that they don’t have enough to compete with the current top-two.

It would be beneficial for us to be up against one team rather than two for the title, but we just need to focus on ourselves, win our games and the standings will take care of themselves.

You can see Lineker’s tweet below:

The 3 horse race is in danger of becoming a 2 horse race. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) December 16, 2021