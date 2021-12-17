“I assume that’s what VAR is there for” – Eddie Howe’s comments on lack of penalty for Alexander-Arnold’s challenge on Fraser

Eddie Howe spoke with the media following Newcastle United’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Alongside anger at the lack of a stoppage in the game before our opening goal, the former Bournemouth boss also spoke about the lack of a penalty for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s challenge on Ryan Fraser.

The Geordie’s boss was clearly unhappy with Diogo Jota’s goal and spoke about the possible penalty for his team, despite admitting he hadn’t watched the incident back since watching it happen live.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans react to Ibou Konate’s performance against Newcastle United as he fills in for COVID-hit Virgil van Dijk

The 44-year-old said: “I’ve only seen it live but I assume that’s what VAR is there for but it’s a difficult one to complain too much about.

“Certainly other people’s opinions have been that it was a penalty, I don’t know but my feeling is the decision for the first goal had the key bearing on the result today and that’s the one that really aggrieves me tonight”.

It’s clear that this wasn’t the Buckinghamshire-born coach’s biggest issue from the game but he had clearly been informed by others that it should have been a penalty.

Our No.66 seemed to clearly win the ball and it’s strange that it was even a topic of conversation but at least the former Burnley boss didn’t embarrass himself with committing too strong on this one.

Even with the penalty and the stoppage for the first goal, Jurgen Klopp’s men would have probably still had enough to get themselves over the line.

You can watch Howe’s post-match comments via CaughtOffsideTV on YouTube:

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965