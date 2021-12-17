‘I can’t understand’ – Eddie Howe left furious after Mike Dean allowed game to continue moments before Liverpool equaliser

Eddie Howe was left bemused at the fact Liverpool were allowed the opportunity to score an equaliser against his side even though one of his players was down in the box holding his head.

Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden and Fabian Schar were involved in a collision whilst defending a corner, the pair found themselves on the floor as a result of the incident, with the latter shortly returning to his feet.

Midfielder Hayden didn’t pick himself up from the floor, however, and was instead holding his head as a result of the collision.

“We didn’t do everything right, that’s clear. But we certainly didn’t have the luck either,” the former Bournemouth boss said after the game (via the Liverpool Echo).

“The turning point of the game is an obvious one. I can’t understand how Mike [Dean] hasn’t stopped the game. Isaac clearly holds his head immediately, laying in our six-yard box and that leads to the goal.

“It was clear to me that the game had to be stopped and for me that is a key moment in the match. I couldn’t believe what I had seen as I saw Isaac myself holding his head immediately- it wasn’t as though it changed.

“The priority always has to be the safety of the player. We talk a lot at the minute about head injuries, and I thought it was a wrong decision. I think we have been harshly treated today and it follows a similar pattern of other games we’ve had where decisions have gone against us.

“If the boot was on the other foot? I think that question could take me into dangerous territory, so I better not answer it.”

The 44-year-old has a right to feel aggrieved, especially when you consider that his side were 1-0 up at the time and that Diogo Jota equalised whilst the Toon midfielder was on the deck.

As far as the Reds are concerned, Sadio Mane, who provided the assist for the Portugal international, was right to play to the whistle and continue our attack towards Martin Dubravka in the Newcastle net.

Head injuries are something that should be taken seriously, but Mike Dean had claimed that he thought Hayden was clutching his back rather than his head.

The away side’s No .14 did complete the game so mustn’t have been experiencing any sort of concussion or lasting effects.

You can watch Howe discussing the incident below courtesy of our Twitter page.

🗣️"I can't understand how Mike's [Dean] not stopped the game." Eddie Howe is far from happy with how one early situation in the game was handled by the officials 😡 #LFC pic.twitter.com/83EaBBQIOp — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 16, 2021