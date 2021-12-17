(Image) Liverpool fans unveil new ‘Never Trust a Tory’ banner on the Kop ahead of Newcastle United victory

Liverpool fans unveiled a new banner on the Kop last night with a clear message to the rest of the country and the city.

The simple words of ‘Never trust a tory‘ has resonated with many supporters who are very against the current governments management of the country.

COVID, undercover parties, lies and lairs are amongst the many reasons as to why the banner was created and our fans are never afraid to speak up for what they believe in.

The banner also works well with the chant of ‘F**k the Tories’ that is habitually sung inside Anfield too, as the Reds inside the ground try to ensure the message is spread around the stadium and the country.

It’s probably a dream that we have the away supporters joining in with our political message, instead Newcastle United fans started a rendition of ‘Feed the Scousers’ last night.

We’ll keep fighting and making our voice heard, in the search for a better government and a better rule over this country.

