Liverpool fans react to Ibou Konate’s performance against Newcastle United as he fills in for COVID-hit Virgil van Dijk

With the news circling that Virgil van Dijk had COVID and wouldn’t be available for the game against Newcastle United, attention turned to Ibou Konate.

The 22-year-old made his eighth start of the season, helping to keep five clean sheets in his limited game time so far this campaign.

Our No.5 did a great job when called upon, once again, and this lead to many supporters taking to social media to share their opinions on how he performed.

Here’s a selection of the best:

Konate was absolutely outstanding tonight. Passed every test that was asked of him; arial, sprints, ground duels and 1-v-1s. TAA, too, answered a few critics with his performance. Had no right to take the ball from Frasier from that angle.

Caps it off with a wonderful strike. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) December 16, 2021

Konate with an absolute monsterclass tonight. The man just comes in, cleans up, holds bench and then repeats. — #11  (@LosoLFC) December 16, 2021

The home fans enjoyed that challenge from Konate on Saint-Maximin. The young French defender has been excellent so far. Not a bad replacement for VVD….. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 16, 2021

Konate has been outstanding! — Karl (@KarlThyer) December 16, 2021

It’s no easy feat to take the place of our No.4 but the young defender has looked solid in all his appearances so far this season.

He still has a lot to learn but the former RB Leipzig man will be learning every day as he trains with some brilliant defenders and attackers, being so young means that he has so much time to learn and grow too.

Here’s to many more good games from the Frenchman and we can’t wait to see how much he can improve under Jurgen Klopp.

