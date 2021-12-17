Liverpool fans react to Ibou Konate’s performance against Newcastle United as he fills in for COVID-hit Virgil van Dijk

Posted by
Liverpool fans react to Ibou Konate’s performance against Newcastle United as he fills in for COVID-hit Virgil van Dijk

With the news circling that Virgil van Dijk had COVID and wouldn’t be available for the game against Newcastle United, attention turned to Ibou Konate.

The 22-year-old made his eighth start of the season, helping to keep five clean sheets in his limited game time so far this campaign.

Our No.5 did a great job when called upon, once again, and this lead to many supporters taking to social media to share their opinions on how he performed.

READ MORE: Bobby Firmino receives standing ovation as ‘Si Senior’ rings out around Anfield for his return from hamstring injury

Here’s a selection of the best:

It’s no easy feat to take the place of our No.4 but the young defender has looked solid in all his appearances so far this season.

He still has a lot to learn but the former RB Leipzig man will be learning every day as he trains with some brilliant defenders and attackers, being so young means that he has so much time to learn and grow too.

Here’s to many more good games from the Frenchman and we can’t wait to see how much he can improve under Jurgen Klopp.

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top