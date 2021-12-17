Liverpool fans will love how Fabinho’s wife reacted to Trent’s screamer against Newcastle

Fabinho’s wife Rebeca Tavares took to her Twitter account last night to marvel over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s wonder strike.

The full-back scored an absolute screamer from 25 yards to secure all three points for the Reds against Newcastle United at Anfield.

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho was absent from the squad after testing positive for Covid-19, alongside Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones, but his wife took to the popular social media platform along with many supporters to express their joy at Trent’s strike.

Boooooooom 💣 — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) December 16, 2021

It was an absolute rocket from the ‘Scouser in our Team’ and Tavares’s tweet sums up everyone’s reaction perfectly – she is very active on the Twitter scene and is regularly posting updates when her husband’s side are playing.

Liverpool were made to work hard for their victory against Eddie Howe’s men.

Ex-Red Jonjo Shelvey had put this visitor’s ahead early on but goals from Diogo Jota and Mo Salah had Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead at the break.

As the clock ticked towards 90, the three points had still not been secured, that was until our No. 66 decided to have a pop from outside the box.

His effort arrowed into the top corner of the net past the hapless Martin Dubravka in the visitor’s net.

Tavares celebrated the victory with another tweet, posting ‘+3 VAMOSSSS #PL’ which translates to ‘let’s go’ in English.