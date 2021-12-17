‘They’re looing very strong’ – Former Blue full of praise for Liverpool and highlights the one player that provides ‘something different’

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman has heaped praise on Liverpool and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain imparticular.

The 28-year-old has featured in his side’s last 15 games and Osman believes he brings something to Jurgen Klopp’s side that no other player in the squad can.

“They were impressive Liverpool, the speed in which they won the ball back, but, [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain gives Liverpool something different,” the ex-Toffee said on BBC’s Match of the Day.

“He plays in the pockets, he plays on the half-turn, and when you talk about needing something, needing to find something over the course of the season, because they will find difficult moments, they’ve had [Divock] Origi pop up, they’ve got Oxlade-Chamberlain to give them something different, they’re looking very strong.”

The former Arsenal man’s ability has never been questioned by Liverpool supporters, but getting a constant run of games and an injury-free spell has been difficult since the midfielder arrived at Anfield.

His injury concerns now appear to be behind him and due to his regular run in the team, we are now beginning to see the best of him once again.

During the season that Jurgen Klopp’s men reached the Champions League final in Kiev in 2018, the Ox was a vital part of the team until he suffered a serious injury against AS Roma in the semi-final.

We are now beginning to see a similar type of form which will be vital as we head into the busy festive schedule.

Long may the Ox’s impressive performances continue as we push for another league title and maybe a seventh European Cup.

You catch the ex-Toffee speaking about the Reds and the Ox on MOTD below: