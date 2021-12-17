(Video) Jonjo Shelvey didn’t show any respect to his former team as he scored to put Newcastle United ahead at Anfield

Jonjo Shelvey left Liverpool in 2013 but showed little recognition or respect to his former team when he put Newcastle United ahead at Anfield.

Signed from Charlton Athletic in 2010 as one of Rafa Benitez’s final signings, the midfielder played 69 games for the Reds before being sold by Brendan Rodgers to his former club Swansea City.

The Englishman has now scored against us on three occasions, as well as scoring an own-goal in our favour in 2014.

What is strange is that when he last scored against us, at Anfield for Swansea in 2014, he refused to celebrate and received applause from all sides of the stadium in response to his show of respect.

Whether the 29-year-old feels enough time has passed that he no longer needs to do this, it would have been a great show of appreciation to refuse to celebrate again and he would have received further acclaim from our supporters.

Instead, he looked happy to cut ties with the club yesterday and left with a goal but no points for his struggling side languishing at the bottom of the table.

You can watch the video of Shelvey’s celebrations via @btsportfootball:

JONJO SHELVEY! 🤩💥 The long-range specialist whips it into the bottom corner from outside the box against his old club! pic.twitter.com/4jVHRA9DuQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 16, 2021

