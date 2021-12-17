(Video) Sadio Mane floors Allan Saint-Maximin as he attempts keepy-ups inside his own half

Allan Saint-Maximin attempted to show how skillful he was on the ball before Sadio Mane floored him and nearly started an attack on goal.

The Newcastle United winger has undoubted amounts of talent but maybe this piece of skill was ill-judged as it very nearly landed his side in big trouble.

The 24-year-old carried the ball from our half back into his own, whilst keeping the ball in the air, our No.10 came over to stop the French winger showing off.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch as Mike Dean narrowly avoids blocking Trent Alexander-Arnold’s rocket and obstructs two Newcastle players

As soon as any hint of a challenge came his way by our Senegalese forward, their man threw himself to the floor and was very lucky to be awarded a free-kick as Diogo Jota broke with the ball.

It’s all well and good having that level of ability but there’s not much point doing it in your own half and ending up flat on your face.

Thankfully our 29-year-old star showed him who was boss, much to the joy of the on-watching supporters.

You can watch the video of Mane and Saint-Maximin courtesy of @btsportfootball:

Allan Saint-Maximin, the great entertainer 💫 pic.twitter.com/On1yjuHHG9 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 16, 2021

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965