(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Steph Curry celebration tribute after basketball star’s NBA three-point record

Trent Alexander-Arnold is clearly impressed with Steph Curries three-point record as he performed his second tribute of the week for the basketball star.

After already dedicating an Instagram post to the Golden State Warriors player, our No.66 then recreated his signature celebration after scoring a screamer against Newcastle United.

The Scouser in our team fired the ball into the top corner from distance before celebrating with the rest of his teammates in front of the Kop.

READ MORE: (Image) Liverpool fans unveil new ‘Never Trust a Tory’ banner on the Kop ahead of Newcastle United victory

As the celebrations dispersed, our right-back turned to a camera in the corner of the stadium to perform the celebration made famous by the 33-year-old.

The West Derby-born defender is clearly a big fan and may be trying to make himself a famous friend, playing for Liverpool every week needs to have some benefits!

Let’s hope we see the point guard recreating our man’s celebrations after he breaks a big assist record, one day soon.

You can watch the video comparison of Alexander-Arnold and Curry via @LFCTtansferNRS:

Trent Alexander-Arnold 🤝 Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/lCAF4UACi6 — LFC NEWS (@LFCTransferNRS) December 16, 2021

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965