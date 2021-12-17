(Video) Watch as Mike Dean narrowly avoids blocking Trent Alexander-Arnold’s rocket and obstructs two Newcastle players

Mike Dean was very fortunate to avoid more headlines as he managed to narrowly get himself out of the way of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s goal.

Replays show that the referee was very close to running right into the path of our No.66’s goal-bound effort and had it struck him before finding the back of the net, there would have been a similar pain for him as the supporters inside the stadium.

Some have suggested that the Wirral-born official obstructed the view of Jonjo Shelvey and/or Martin Dubravka but no decision was made in terms of disallowing the goal.

You can only imagine the outrage if the Tranmere fan had blocked the effort or forced the goal to be ruled out because of his unnecessarily close position to the ball.

The Newcastle United supporters sang “Mike Dean, it’s all about you“, toward the 53-year-old and it’s safe to say that neither manager was too enamored by his performance last night.

He can count himself very lucky that he managed to evade what will be remembered as one of our No.66’s best-ever goals.

You can watch the video of Dean narrowly avoiding Alexander-Arnold’s goal via @LFC:

𝐓𝐀𝐀, 𝐓𝐀𝐊𝐄 𝐀 𝐁𝐎𝐖 😍 pic.twitter.com/DVbhMsdKEA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021

