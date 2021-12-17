(Video) Watch sublime Thiago pass take four Newcastle players out of the game

Thiago Alcantara may not have had his best game in a Liverpool shirt against Newcastle yesterday, but the Spaniard once again showed glimpses of his unreal ability to calve teams open with one pass.

The former Bayern Munich man was unusually sloppy in possession against Eddie Howe’s men and it was a poor clearance from the midfielder that allowed Jonjo Shelvey to put the visitors ahead early in the game.

But with the Magpies defending deep and having all 11 players behind the ball, the wizardry of our No. 6 was required to break the lines and create chances.

Although this pass imparticular may not have led to a direct attempt on goal, it’s still a thing of beauty and we’re lucky to watch the 30-year-old week in and week out produce magic out on the pitch.

You can catch a clip of the video below via @PassLikeThiago on Twitter:

Thiago didn’t have his best game but this pass was ridiculous

pic.twitter.com/jbUaPBXEFJ — – (@PassLikeThiago) December 17, 2021