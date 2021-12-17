(Video) “What happened!” – Andy Robertson reveals hilarious story from the Barcelona comeback at Anfield in 2019

Andy Robertson had an interview with Classic Football Shirts and BT Sport as he picked the greatest shirts from his life and career.

When the chat came to Barcelona in 2019, the Scottish captain had a story to reveal about that famous evening that some supporters may not have heard before.

After picking up an injury at half-time, our No.26 picked up on the story from that historic evening to describe what happened to him as the second, third and fourth goals went in.

He said: “I came off injured at half-time and I missed the second and third goal because I was in the shower and somebody just kept running in and shouting ‘Goal! Goal!’ and I’m like ‘What is going on? I need to get back in there’ and I was trying to get ready as quick as I could.

“So, I went out at 3-0 and as the fourth goal went in I remember the manager turned round to me and went, ‘What happened!’.

“He never saw it and I think Trent took it even too quickly for him! I just remember hugging him and saying ‘I don’t care, don’t worry about it!’.

Although the 27-year-old must be gutted that he missed the Gini Wijnaldum double at the start of the second half, his memories of the fourth goal are great.

All Liverpool supporters would have had to have hugged someone after that Divock Origi winner went in the back of the Kop end net but there aren’t many of us that can say it was Jurgen Klopp we shared an embrace with.

Some brilliant memories of a night that will forever live in Anfield folklore.

You can watch the video of Robertson’s feature with Classic Football shirts on the BT Sport’s YouTube channel:

