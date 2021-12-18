Exclusive: Stan Collymore reveals what else he wants Mo Salah to achieve before he leaves Liverpool

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore has insisted that Mo Salah needs to be ‘constantly winning trophies’ at Liverpool in order to be viewed as the ‘greatest ever’.

The Egyptian King has already won four trophies since he arrived at Anfield from AS Roma, and although Collymore is aware that success is not down to Salah on his own, he believes players are remembered for the trophies that they win.

“We get very tied up and I understand why because we put out loads of videos about individuals and it is content, but Mo Salah will be judged on what he does for Liverpool as a club,” the 50-year-old said exclusively to Empire of the Kop.

“I want to see Mo Salah win back-to-back-to-back Premier League titles with Liverpool. I want to see him win two or three Champions Leagues with Liverpool, to really rubber stamp Liverpool to where they are.”

“Otherwise if it becomes a dominant Manchester City era or Chelsea start to dominate and Liverpool don’t win the big trophies, Mo’s efforts which have been substantial, like a lot of the great goalscorers, Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, Fernando Torres, in historical terms, they tend to fall away a little bit, because people remember the teams.

“People remember the great teams, they remember the great individuals also, but I think that the players that are constantly seen as the greatest ever, are constantly winning trophies as well.

“So it’s nothing down to Mo, all Mo can do is score goals, but I want to see from the team’s perspective, from the club’s perspective, the hard work that Liverpool have put in and the hard work Jurgen Klopp has put in, over those five years, I want to see Mo walkout with two or three Premier League titles, a couple of Champions League victories.

“Of course, he’s won one Premier League and he’s won one Champions League but I think that the nagging question is backing up trophies, it’s not about individuals, it’s about backing up trophies.”

Our No. 11 has been in world-class form this season.

He has netted 22 goals in all competitions this term and appears to be scoring or assisting every time he steps out onto the pitch.

The winger has won the Premier League, Champions League, World Club Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time on Merseyside and his goals so far this campaign means his side are second in the league and preparing for a Champions League knockout tie against Inter Milan next year.

With the trophies he has already won and his unbelievable attitude, Mo is already recognised as a Liverpool legend by many – long may it continue.

You can watch Collymore speaking about the Egyptian King below via our Twtitter.

🗣“I want to see Mo Salah win back-to-back-to-back Premier League titles with Liverpool… I want to see him win two or three Champions Leagues with Liverpool."@StanCollymore discusses what else he wants to see Mo Salah achieve before he leaves the club 🇪🇬👑 #LFC pic.twitter.com/M8m7n1STkr — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 17, 2021