‘He deserves every penny’ – Former Premier League striker urges Liverpool to meet Mo Salah’s contract demands

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Liverpool’s representatives to resolve Mo Salah’s contract situation because ‘he’s the best player in the world at the moment’.

The former Roma man’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and 35-year-old Agbonlahor has insisted that extending the Egyptian’s contract is a ‘no brainer’.

“If there’s one player you spend that money on, it’s Mo Salah,” the former Aston Villa forward told Football Insider.

“He deserves every penny. He’s the best player in the Premier League, and for me, he’s the best player in the world at the moment. It’s money well spent by Liverpool.

“The football that he plays, the goals that he scores, he doesn’t look like he’s slowing down.

“It’s going to cost you £100million to get someone who is not even as good as Mo Salah. For me, it’s a no brainer.

“Liverpool know that if they don’t give it to him, someone else will give it to him.”

Our No. 11 has been in scintillating form so far this term – he’s the Premier League’s top scorer on 15 goals, an impressive six goals ahead of teammate Diogo Jota and Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy who are tied in second respectively.

There is no need to panic just yet, there’s still more than 12 months remaining on the winger’s contract, but it would certainly be nice to get it sorted sooner rather than later to avoid any distractions for our star-man next season.

If we aren’t willing to pay Mo the huge wages that he is reportedly expecting, it will possibly cost us a lot more money to replace him.

Is he even replaceable at the moment?

Hopefully all involved can agree on new terms in the next few months so the Egyptian King can continue to focus on our hunt for Premier League and Champions League success.