‘I came to a club like Liverpool to try to win all games’ – Thiago Alcantara insists ‘he always wants more’ as Reds head into crucial part of season

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has insisted that although his side have won all eight games since they returned from the international break in November, he always wants ‘more and more’.

The Spaniard has performed impressively for the Reds recently and won the club’s Goal of the Month competition last month for his sublime strike against Porto in the Champions League.

“I’m the type of person that I always want more and more,” the former Bayern Munich man told the club’s official website.

“I’m never happy enough with my performance, I always want more.

“For sure I came to a club like Liverpool to try to win all games, play all games, and if it’s in the starting XI, much better.

“I was already settled with the team last season but now, for sure, with the crowd again and with a bit more of a normal situation in our daily routine, so it is much more as it was during my life.

“Now we are in a strange period but at the same time we just have to adapt to the situation and try to get through it as best we can.”

Our No. 6 did struggle for form when he first arrived on Merseyside.

The midfielder contracted Covid-19 and suffered constant injury setbacks which means we have only just begun to see the best of the 30-year-old this season.

His ability to calve teams open with his unreal passing ability is vital to the way Jurgen Klopp’s side plays.

Hopefully the ex-Barcelona man can produce another midfield masterclass on Sunday when we travel to London to face Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur.