‘I don’t know why you always ask me that’ – Jurgen Klopp not interested in whether Diogo Jota is underrated or not

Jurgen Klopp has explained the ‘incredible quality’ that his attacking players possess and has stressed that he’s not interested in whether people underrate Diogo Jota.

The Liverpool manager was speaking to reporters ahead of his side’s trip to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday and claimed that the Portuguese forward has developed a ‘killer instinct’ recently.

“Diogo is an incredible player,” the German boss said.

“Is he underrated? I don’t know why you always ask me that because they are not under my radar.

“If people do that [underrate his players], how can I change that?

“Diogo is an exceptional player, Mo is an exceptional player, by the way, Sadio Mane plays really really good at the moment he’s just unlucky.

“In the last moments like yesterday [against Newcastle on Thursday], it would’ve been a penalty, he tries to stay on his feet and then Mo can finish it off, great.

“All of these boys have incredible quality, that’s why they come in these positions, that’s why they come in these situations.

“Diogo has developed, in the last few months, a proper killer instinct, that’s true.

“He’s there in the moments, he’s in the right spaces, he brings himself in good positions and his link-up play, especially on the half left with Sadio is exceptional, so I really like watching it.

“He’s still young and there is still really a lot to come from him, but it’s already good, so, good for us.”

The former Wolves man is the Premier League’s second top-scorer alongside Jamie Vardy with nine goals and has five goals in his last six appearances.

Our No. 20 usually occupies the central position, similar to the role Bobby Firmino takes up when he’s in the side, and his link-up play and the chemistry he appears to have developed with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane is impressive.

Although Antonio Conte’s Spurs side may be struggling so far this season, they will still pose us a real challenge, so let’s hope our star-men are firing on Sunday to earn us another huge three points.

You can watch the gaffer speak about Jota and his front free below via our Twitter page.

