‘I think that’s about as good as it’s going to get’ – Tony Cascarino makes bold claim about this season’s title race

Tony Cascarino has suggested that if Liverpool are to end the season above Manchester City then it would be the ‘biggest achievement’ in their recent history.

The Reds are one point behind Pep Guardiola’s men who occupy the top spot, with Chelsea also involved in the title race sat in third.

“I want my former club Chelsea to have some sort of involvement, and I want the team I supported as boy, Liverpool, to hang on to Man City’s coattails – but I think that’s about as good as it’s going to get,’ Cascarino told talkSPORT (via Metro).

“If Liverpool finish above City, I think it would be their biggest achievement in recent history because City are an exceptional team.

“Seven straight wins. They’ve won nine of the last ten and the only game they lost was the one they didn’t need anything from, RB Leipzig away in the Champions League.

“If you’ve got Phil Foden on form, Bernardo Silva on form, Kevin De Bruyne coming back from injury and he starts doing what he can do – and we all know what that is – it’s pretty devastating.

“My personal feeling, and I might be way out here, but I think Man City will win it by 10 points.

“I think it’ll be a major achievement if Liverpool can even keep pace with them, because I just can’t see Man City going into games and losing.”

City won the title by 12 points last season, finishing on 86 points with Manchester United finishing as runners-up.

Liverpool did not provide much competition to Guardiola’s side last term after an injury-ravaged campaign saw Jurgen Klopp’s side just about qualify for this season’s Champions League.

The Reds look back to their best this season, though, and we look set for one of the most exciting title races in history.

Let’s hope we have enough to pip the Citizens to the title whilst also having a good go at winning our seventh European Cup.