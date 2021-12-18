(Image) Divock Origi message spotted at the darts as the Belgian stars in Alexandra Palace

Divock Origi is undoubtedly one of the biggest cult heroes in the current team and maybe even in our club’s history.

Limited opportunities do little to stop the Belgian from taking many of the moments that are handed to him and because of this he is beloved by Liverpool supporters.

Such is his reputation around football and our club, his name has now been spotted at the darts in Alexandra Palace on one of the posters handed out to fans to write their own message on.

READ MORE: (Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold labelled ‘a poor defender’ in baffling analysis of his performance against Newcastle United

One supporter was seen to have written: ‘Football without Origi is nothing‘ in a funny reference to our No.27.

It’s great to see the love for the 26-year-old and hopefully he manages to see this and it will give him a wry smile as he realises the love he has from our fans.

Let’s see how many other different sports we can see his name mentioned this season!

You can view the image of the Origi poster via Reddit user u/FAA1899:

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965