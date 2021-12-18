Liverpool set to pip Brighton to Polish star in £10 million move for 18-year-old midfield wonder-kid

Liverpool have been linked with a £10 million transfer of an 18-year-old Polish star who broke Jude Bellingham’s record as the youngest-ever to play in the Euros.

Kacper Kozlowski is a midfielder for Pogon Szczecin in the Polish Ekstraklasa league and has been tipped for a move by The Argus.

It is thought that Brighton and Hove Albion are also watching the youngster but the player is more interested in joining Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The midfielder only really broke into his club side last season and has made 15 appearances this season, scoring three times in an array of impressive performances.

To be the holder of the record for the youngest player to ever play in the Euros illustrates the belief that his national side also have in him and he has made six appearances at international level already.

The Koszalin-born player certainly looks to have a promising future ahead of him and it would be great to add his talents to our squad and hopefully have someone who could into the team in the future.

We’ll wait and see what happens with this one.

