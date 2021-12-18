Manchester United ‘need’ Jude Bellingham more than Liverpool says McManaman

Former Premier League star Steve McManaman has claimed that Manchester United ‘need’ Jude Bellingham more than Liverpool because Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options are already ‘congested’.

The 49-year-old didn’t suggest that the England international wouldn’t be a good signing for the Anfield outfit, he was simply suggesting that his former side have enough midfielders amongst their ranks already.

“He [Bellingham] has got all the attributes to be a superstar,” he told Horseracing.net (via the Liverpool Echo).

“When you look through the teams and the sides that could buy him – Manchester United would need that type of player as a central midfielder. Manchester City, with Rodri, Ilkay Gündogan, Bernardo Silva, not so much.

“Liverpool have got Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho. Of course, it would be a great signing, he’s a great player, but whether Liverpool need him now is another thing.

“Henderson is moving towards the end of his career. James Milner also. So Liverpool could always take another centre midfielder but it’s very congested in there.

“I think United need a central midfielder of that [Bellingham’s] ilk,” McManaman added.

“So if there’s one team that needs a player like Jude Bellingham, it’s Manchester United.”

Bellingham has impressed for Borussia Dortmund since joining the Bundesliga side from Birmingham City last year.

The 18-year-old has featured 23 times for the Yellows this term and is now an established member of Gareth Southgate’s national squad.

It would set clubs back a lot of money if they were wanting to make a move for the midfielder, but when you consider his age and his unbelievable potential, it seems like a logical move for many of Europe’s top clubs.

Most Reds would love to see the exciting youngster arrive on Merseyside, but we have youngsters of our own stepping up to the first team.

Harvey Elliott was starting regularly at the beginning of the season before the horror injury he suffered at Elland Road, and Tyler Morton has showcased his talent on a number of occasions recently.

If the opportunity to sign Bellingham at a reasonable price arises, then yes, the club should be interested.

But we should be content with the options we have at the moment, so it’s hard to argue against McManaman’s claims.