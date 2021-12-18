‘The way they play, it’s fun to watch – Spurs star admits his enjoyment at watching Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool

Tottenham star Heung-min Son has admitted that he enjoys watching Liverpool play as his side prepare for their Premier League clash against the Reds on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has eight goals in all competitions for Spurs this term and will be looking to add to that tally tomorrow against a Liverpool side that will be without Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho after the pair tested positive for COVID on Thursday.

“I think Liverpool is a really, really strong team,” the South Korean told Sky Sports News (via HITC).

“When I watch Liverpool’s games, I really enjoy them because the way they play, it’s fun to watch.”

It’s not very often that you hear current players speak so highly of their rivals, so it’s nice to hear.

The attacker is right in saying that we are a ‘strong team’, but we may miss the protection that van Dijk and Fabinho bring to the side against Antonio Conte’s men.

Although Spurs have had a poor start to the season, they’re only four points behind North London rivals Arsenal who occupy the final Champions League spot and they have three games in hand on Mikel Arteta’s men.

Starman Harry Kane only has one Premier League goal to his name this term after the England international was linked with a move to Manchester City in the summer.

Hopefully, we can keep Kane and co quiet tomorrow and extend our impressive eight-game win streak.