Thiago’s worldie against Porto inexplicably misses out on Champions League goal of the group stage

Thiago Alcantara scored a beauty against Porto in the Champions League that was surely one of the best that has graced Anfield and the competition in many years.

Our No.6’s effort against the Portuguese outfit won the club’s goal of the month award for November and many would have expected the beauty to continue to collect awards.

The way in which the midfielder caught the ball and it zipped across the floor and seemed to levitate before finding its home in the bottom corner was phenomenal.

However, the Spanish international didn’t pick up the award for the goal of the group stage in Europe for this season and that may be news that surprises many Liverpool fans.

The 30-year-old came second in the running and only finished behind Lionel Messi’s finish after a one-two with Kylian Mbappe, where the Argentine found the top corner of Manchester City’s net.

It seemed very unfair that our man didn’t win the award, the former Barcelona player does seem to have a lot of friends in any voting scenario though.

You can watch the goal that beat Thiago’s Porto goal via @ChampionsLeague:

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965