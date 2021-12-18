(Video) Andy Robertson discusses how he nearly moved to Everton and was watched by Roberto Martinez in 2014

Andy Robertson has had a consistent rise from the Scottish Third Division to Premier League and Champions League winner with Liverpool.

Looking back on his career, our No.26 discussed how Roberto Martinez had watched him with a view of a possible transfer to Everton from Dundee United in 2014.

The move ultimately didn’t happen as the Scottish captain went on to join Hull City but we can only imagine how different things could have been if the move to Goodison Park was completed.

Looking back on the nearly deal, the 27-year-old said: “In the January at Dundee United, I remember Everton had tried to sign me and Roberto Martinez came up to watch me and everything and they wanted to loan me back to Dundee United.

“So, I knew there was going to be interest in the summer [2014] but who the strong interest would be, I didn’t know.”

Thankfully, the left-back waited until the summer and it was a different Premier League team who caught his attention most after a chat with Steve Bruce and the rest is history.

We managed to pick him up on a cheap deal and he’s now regarded as one of the best full-backs we’ve ever had at the club.

Well done for making the right call Robbo!

You can watch the full interview with Andy Robertson (the Everton chat comes at 5:00) via BT Sport on YouTube:

