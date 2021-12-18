(Video) Daniel Sturridge writes and sings his own COVID song in isolation to the tune of Drake’s Shot For Me

Daniel Sturridge has been placed in isolation with the rest of his Perth Glory teammates and has decided to write his own song to pass the hours.

The whole squad is having to quarantine for two weeks, as per the guidelines in Australia, and our former forward will be spending Christmas alone in a hotel room.

Never one to shirk a camera or an opportunity to express his musical talents, the 32-year-old has written a song to the tune of Drake’s ‘Shot for me’.

The video was posted on his Instagram account, along with the caption: ‘Take the shot for me. I’m Covid free baby!! Hotel quarantine banter. I’m not with or against being Vaxed btw Life your truth. But take a shot for me‘.

His song is an attempt to spread the message of getting people vaccinated but not being against anyone who doesn’t want to and it’s a great watch.

Good to see he’s enjoying the time alone and we look forward to seeing what else he has to offer.

You can watch the full Sturridge song via his Instagram account:

