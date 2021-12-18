(Video) Ibou Konate hands on head in disbelief as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Newcastle rocket finds the back of the net

Ibou Konate could not believe how Trent Alexander-Arnold found the back of the net against Newcastle United and his reaction was brilliant.

Our No.5 clearly enjoyed the finish of our right-back and the cameras caught the Parisian with his hands on his head as he realised what he’d just witnessed.

The 22-year-old was handed a start against Eddie Howe’s team as Virgil van Dijk was out with COVID and he impressed many supporters as he took the chance that was given to him.

READ MORE: Liverpool set to pip Brighton to Polish star in £10 million move for 18-year-old midfield wonder-kid

The French defender had a similar reaction to many Liverpool supporters inside the stadium as many stood in awe of what our No.66 pulled off.

It wasn’t just our team that was in shock either as the cameras caught reactions of Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy which perfectly encapsulated the mood of the Geordies.

What a goal from the Scouser in our team and what a reaction by his defensive partner.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s goal and Konate’s reaction (at 1:45) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965