(Video) Some more classic Joel Matip reactions captured during Liverpool’s victory over Newcastle United

Joel Matip is as famous for his brilliant performances as he is for his exaggerated reactions to decisions going against him.

Arms aloft and his back arched, our No.32 s certainly not afraid to express his emotions and he came out with some more classics against Newcastle United.

Reddit user u/TheLimeyLemmon shared a clip of some of his best moments from the match, in terms of a classic response to an incident in the game from the 30-year-old.

He complains to Ryan Fraser after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s tackle on the winger and insinuates that their man should get back onto his feet.

The Cameroon international also hassles Callum Wilson on the half-way line and doesn’t allow him to take a free-kick with his abnormally large arms around the forward.

Our centre-back is a great watch, in every sense of the word!

You can watch the Matip reactions courtesy of Reddit User u/TheLimeyLemmon:

Matip Moments (& bonus Hendo) from LiverpoolFC

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965

