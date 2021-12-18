(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold labelled ‘a poor defender’ in baffling analysis of his performance against Newcastle United

Trent Alexander-Arnold won the club’s player of the match against Newcastle United following a dominant performance at both ends of the pitch.

Despite Jurgen Klopp admitting that our right-back was lucky with his last gasp challenge on Ryan Fraser, no one can dispute the brilliance of his long-range finish against Eddie Howe’s team.

Leroy Rosenior was giving his opinions on the Scouser in our team during some post match analysis, when he made a bizarre claim.

The 57-year-old said: “There are certain players that when you play against in training, you just stand back and applaud because they’re so good and that’s what he is.

“[Reece] James is great and [Joao] Cancelo is great but this guy is unbelievable.

“Put aside his defending, yeah he’s a poor defender, but he does things that no one else can do”.

Although it is surrounded by praise, the throw way comment of ‘yeah he’s a poor defender’, was very narrow minded as the No.66 wouldn’t be playing in our defence if he couldn’t defend.

What he offers forward is probably greater than what he provides at the back but he is a good defender and to label him a ‘poor’ one is poor punditry.

You can watch the clip about Alexander-Arnold courtesy of Premier League Productions (via Reddit user u/FutureSkeIeton):

