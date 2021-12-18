(Video) Watch the reactions from Newcastle United players as Alexander-Arnold puts Liverpool 3-1 up

Trent Alexander-Arnold put Liverpool 3-1 ahead with an absolute rocket against Newcastle United and their players weren’t best pleased to see it hit the back of the net.

It was some goal by our No.66 and he would have upset a lot of his opponents as the ball flew into the back of the net and put the game out of sight for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

After the ball found it’s way to the goal, cameras turned to some glum faces that perfectly summed up Geordie feelings at the time.

READ MORE: (Image) Divock Origi message spotted at the darts as the Belgian stars in Alexandra Palace

The focus onto Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy illustrated just how they were feeling, as a mixture of shock and upset was clearly seen on their faces.

It had looked as though Eddie Howe’s team could find a result when Jonjo Shelvey put them ahead early in the game but the Reds fought back for all three points.

The Scouser in our team scored a goal many of us have watched on repeat but it’s certainly one that the other team won’t be wanting to see again.

You can watch the reaction from the Newcastle players courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/QueefingPigeon):

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965