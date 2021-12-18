(Video) “You don’t save those” – Diogo Jota full of adulation for Trent Alexander-Arnold following his brilliant Newcastle goal

Diogo Jota spoke with the media following Liverpool’s victory over Newcastle United and was quick to praise Trent Alexander-Arnold for his brilliant goal.

Our No.20 got the Reds back into the game when he scored the equaliser to Jonjo Shelvey’s early opener for Eddie Howe’s side.

Mo Salah made it two and then our No.66 scored a worldie as he fired home from nearly 30 yards out, with a fantastic effort.

The Portuguese forward gave his opinions on our right-back, as he said: “What a strike! You know his ability and his technique so we can always expect him to do these type of things.

“I was going for the rebound in case it happened but it hit the top corner and you don’t save those!”.

The 25-year-old is clearly a big fan of the Scouser in our team and it’s also great to hear that his striking instincts were present for the goal too and he was ready to try and double his tally for the day.

The Premier League’s second top goal scorer may be hoping he can score a goal of similar quality at some point this season!

You can watch Jota’s post-match interview courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

