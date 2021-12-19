Barcelona director’s latest update on Liverpool-linked attacker may scupper hopes of PL switch

Fabrizio Romano shared Barcelona director, Mateu Alemany, latest update on Liverpool-linked Ousmane Dembele in a tweet, with the player’s intention to remain at the Camp Nou highlighted.

The Reds’ relationship with forwards, with regard to the context of transfers, is far from being clear – particularly in light of the fact that key wide men in Mo Salah and Sadio Mane have yet to be handed fresh terms.

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany: “Ousmane Dembélé always told us that he wants to stay here. We’re in a key moment – we expect to resolve the situation before the end of the year”, he said to Movistar. 🔴🇫🇷 #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2021

With the pair’s current contracts set to expire in the summer of 2023, it does raise questions about the club’s intentions beyond the date in question.

The linked Frenchman’s prior behaviour could very well stand in the way of a move to Merseyside, even without considering Barcelona’s plans.

Jurgen Klopp is certainly well-known for prioritising squad unity and a finely crafted culture at Liverpool that doesn’t allow for unecessary nonsense or renegades – a reality former defender Mamadou Sakho fell foul of leading up to his switch to Crystal Palace in 2017.

The talent is undeniably clear when it comes to Dembele, however, unless there is significant evidence of a maturing of the individual – we simply can’t see this transfer being pulled off.

