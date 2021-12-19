Details of proposed new Mo Salah contract revealed by latest report – Sunday World

Mo Salah could be set to receive fresh terms at Liverpool before the end of the year, with it being reported that progress has been made in talks between player and club.

This comes from the Sunday World, with the outlet claiming to be aware of some of the details of the potential deal in question.

“Liverpool are ‘increasingly confident’ of handing the club’s fans the ultimate Christmas gift – by striking a deal to keep Mohamed Salah at the club,” the publication shared.

“Contract talks between Salah and Liverpool have stalled with the Egyptian’s financial demands initially rejected out of hand by Anfield chiefs.

“Yet talks are underway over a structured deal that will include a big ‘signing on’ fee for Salah and a bumper pay rise.”

The Egyptian international has repeatedly confirmed his desire to stay at Anfield and in what he describes as the leading league in world football.

In the form of his life under Jurgen Klopp with unlimited adulation from a fanbase unlikely to be bettered anywhere else, there’s certainly little reason for the No.11 to leave Liverpool.

As we approach the new year, it was certainly becoming increasingly frustrating that apparently little progress had been made on talks to extend the ex-Roma hitman’s stay in Merseyside.

With his form unlikely to drop off the face of a cliff when Salah enters into his 30s, it would make more than a great deal of sense to do everything in our power (to an extent) to keep the 29-year-old satisifed.

