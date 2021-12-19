“I have really no idea what his problem is with me” – Klopp bemoans Tierney’s performance and deduces a personal motive from the ref

Jurgen Klopp was not happy after Liverpool dropped two points to Tottenham Hostspur and our boss placed a lot of blame on referee Paul Tierney.

It was not just this game that the German believed that the ref has been against him and his side, as he made a clear statement that he believed this issue was personal.

Our boss spoke with Sky Sports after the game and sent a clear message out to the 40-year-old.

READ MORE: (Video) “I have no problems with any referees, only you!” – Jurgen Klopp confronted referee Paul Tierney at full-time

He said: “These situations are crucial and they are decisive situations … the ref and the VAR does not to say a word.

“I have really no idea what his problem is with me, honestly I have no idea.

“I have no problem, I think in the beginning we had some – I was a bit more emotional in the games but it’s not allowed in a situation like this”.

It was certainly a disappointing afternoon and the man who celebrates his birthday on Christmas day will certainly have not made the day much better for any of our squad.

Hopefully it’s not a costly draw in the end of the season and we can fight back if and when our next game comes about.

You can watch Klopp’s post-match comments courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

🗣 "I really have no idea what his problems are with me?" Jurgen Klopp questions the referee after Diogo Jota wasn't awarded a penalty when he was brought down pic.twitter.com/ClJZsZkMup — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 19, 2021

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965