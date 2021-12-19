“I’m never happy” – Thiago Alcantara discusses Liverpool’s eight-game winning run and his current form

Thiago Alcantara has been a key part of a Liverpool team that has been in terrific form since the loss against West Ham in early November.

Our No.6 has formed a great partnership with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, in the middle of Jurgen Klopp’s side and the reward for the trio’s fitness has been repeated three points being collected.

Despite this improved form from the team, the Spanish international is eager for more and he shared his thoughts with LFC TV.

The 30-year-old said: “I’m the type of person that I always want more and more, I’m never happy enough with my performance, I always want more.

“For sure I came to a club like Liverpool to try to win all games, play all games, and if it’s in the starting XI, much better.

“I was already settled with the team last season but now, for sure, with the crowd again and with a bit more of a normal situation in our daily routine, so it is much more as it was during my life.

“Now we are in a strange period but at the same time we just have to adapt to the situation and try to get through it as best we can.

“In the position that I am, more assists and more goals – we want this as much as we can, but I am more than pleased with the team performances, that we win the games, being solid and also doing this kind of solid performance that we do mostly every game right now.

“Right now, if the season ends in a month, I can say that we are ready to play for everything or to achieve everything, but I think it’s too early to say that we want to win this and this, but we are a team that wants that.

“We want to win every game, as I’ve said before – every title that is possible, every trophy that is possible. So, we are here for that and will try for it.”

It’s great to see how focused on improving the team and his own game the former Bayern Munich star is and for him to have a solid run of games is a huge plus.

Let’s hope we see many more superb goals and assists from the midfielder and that the positive results keep coming for the Reds.

