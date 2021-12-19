(Image) Harvey Elliott provides new injury updates as his comeback in the new year looms ever closer

Nobody can accuse Harvey Elliott of not keeping supporters in the loop on his injury comeback and he has shared another update.

Our No.67 has repeatedly posted images and videos on his Instagram account since the horrific ankle injury sustained against Leeds United in early September.

It appears as though the 18-year-old will be back in January which would be ahead of the initial time frame that was placed upon the youngster.

READ MORE: (Video) Peter Crouch fires a ball at a youngster from close distance in awkward moment of accidental cruelty

His latest images show that he is on the grass and weaving between cones and poles which is a positive step forward as he is increasing his twisting and jerking on the recovering ankle.

With AFCON coming up, a return in the New Year would be much appreciated and it would be a timely addition to the squad.

It does also appear as though there could be potential stoppages in the Premier League due to the increased amount of COVID cases which would also provide more time for a full recovery for the former Fulham youngster.

You can view the updated images on Harvey Elliott’s injury comeback via his Instagram:

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965