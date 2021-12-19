(Image) Klopp sarcastically bows to referee after being shown yellow for furious touchline reaction

Jurgen Klopp provided a hilariously in-character response to Paul Tierney issuing a yellow card to the German for his antics on the touchline.

The 54-year-old had reacted furiously to the lack of protection given to Diogo Jota after the ex-Wolves attacker was pushed onto the turf right in Tottenham’s 18-yard-box.

The incident went unpunished in what was a rather remarkably poor first-half showing from the officiating team, carrying on a weekend of poor refereeing calls made in the Premier League at the weekend.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @primevideosport:

