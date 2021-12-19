James Milner provides 10-word battle cry ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur

James Milner took to his Instagram account to provide a message for the fans and players alike, ahead of Liverpool’s trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Our No.7 is clearly pumped up for a big game as he noted the importance of this period of the season and the current nationwide COVID situation.

It’s great to have our vice captain back to full fitness and his added experience and ability will certainly come in handy, particularly if Fabinho’s absence continues.

The 35-year-old wrote: ‘Tough away trip in difficult times, but we keep pushing‘, as he looks ahead to a game against a team who haven’t played since the 5th of December due to the current health issues within their squad.

Fingers crossed Jurgen Klopp’s side aren’t met with any further absences going in to the match against Spurs this afternoon and our options can increase rather than diminish.

It’s going to be a big game and here’s hoping for three more points!

You can view Milner’s pre-Spurs message via his Instagram account:

