Klopp weighs in on ‘messy’ situation he’ll be hoping to avoid with transfer tweak

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Liverpool will not be looking to sign players who have yet to be vaccinated in any way, shape or form, citing the risks posed to his squad.

The 54-year-old was keen to highlight in a prior press conference that vaccination was ‘a question of solidarity, loyalty and togetherness’, adding that all who worked at the AXA training ground had been double vaccinated.

“We are not close to signing a player but, yes, it would be influential, definitely,” the German admitted, as reported by the Mirror.

“If a player is not vaccinated at all, he is a constant threat for all of us. He doesn’t want to be a threat, of course, it is not that he thinks, ‘Oh my God, I don’t care about the others,’ but he is and we have to find different scenarios.

“He has to change in a different dressing room, he has to eat in a different dining room, he has to sit in a different bus, he has to drive in a different car.

“From an organisational point of view, it gets really messy. If you really want to follow the protocols, it is incredibly difficult to do. If one gets Covid and he was in the last four days around him, he will be in isolation.”

Even in well-controlled environments at the club in question, outbreaks are not impossible, as the Reds discovered prior to their meeting with Newcastle United with Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones omitted from the matchday squad as a result.

READ MORE: Details of proposed new Mo Salah contract revealed by latest report – Sunday World

One can hardly blame Klopp for emphasising the importance of vaccinations given the scientific evidence weighing in his favour.

Whilst we can certainly respect there are exceptional circumstances at play for a small minority, the stark reality of the situation is that a refusal to take up vaccinations can have seriously damaging consequences for society – let alone a football club.

As such, the Liverpool boss is more than entitled to highlight the importance of vaccinations and bring morality and care into play.

Fouls, indirect free-kicks and match-fixing: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan 1965