Liverpool predicted XI v Tottenham: 19-year-old makes full PL start as Klopp switches things around for London visit

Things remain somewhat unclear as Liverpool prepare to travel down south for their upcoming meeting with Antonio Conte’s Tottenham outfit.

Spurs have enjoyed an upturn in form under the crafty Italian manager, taking 10 points from a possible 12 in their last four English top-flight games.

The dark cloud of COVID-19 continues to cast a shadow over the tie, however, with the Reds having suffered a handful of cases themselves following the Lilywhites’ damaging bout of cases postponed a handful of their own clashes.

With players having reportedly filtered back into training and our own concerns not quite squad-ranging, it seems likely (at this moment in time) that the meeting between the two sides will go ahead.

Nonetheless, we must ask questions as to why a break in the league hasn’t been considered to allow clubs like Tottenham time to encourage some level of recovery from the virus.

Should outbreaks continue to occur across English football, we find it difficult to see the Premier League not being forced to issue a circuit breaker of some kind to allow sides to get on top of the issue in question.

If things do go ahead, of course, we’ll be expecting Jurgen Klopp to make only a few changes to the XI that was thrown out against Newcastle, with Ibrahima Konate remaining in the backline alongside Joel Matip.

In midfield, we could see Tyler Morton being given the nod alongside Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.

Up top, the usual suspects of Diogo Jota, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane should be considered bolt-on favourites to start.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Konate, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Morton, Henderson, Thiago, Jota, Salah, Mane

