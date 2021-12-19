Liverpool team news confirmed: Morton & Keita start as another COVID case surfaces

Remarkably, a game appears set to go ahead between Liverpool and Tottenham in the English capital despite both outfits possessing a number of positive COVID cases in their respective squads.

The Reds have enjoyed a solid run of form regardless, despite missing Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones against Newcastle United, having now won eight games in a row since the end of the international break.

Spurs’ form under Antonio Conte has likewise been impressive, with the ex-Inter Milan boss securing 10 points from his side’s last 12.

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, our talismanic No.4 once again misses out, with Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip filing out in the centre of defence.

In the middle of the park Jordan Henderson has likewise been ruled out (though thankfully with a non-COVID-related illness), with the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner and Tyler Morton taking up residence.

Up top, Jurgen Klopp has favoured the effective trio of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is…. LIVE! What you were expecting for this afternoon? 🤷‍♂️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/qodE4qL1b8 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 19, 2021

