Some Liverpool fans outraged on Twitter as Kane only sees yellow for studs-up challenge on Robertson

Poor refereeing decisions will appear to once again dominate the weekend’s fixtures, with Harry Kane’s studs-up tackle on Andy Robertson somehow avoiding a red card from the official.

The England captain had gone in hard on his opponent after the left-back had distributed the ball, in a challenge that could have just as likely seriously injured the former Hull City man.

Understandably, a number of Liverpool fans felt inclined to jump onto Twitter to vent their frustrations at the poor decision-making being shown from Paul Tierney.

Whilst we can accept that sending off a player as key as Kane early in the game can have damaging ramifications as far as the contest is concerned, one has to wonder about the precedent it sets for such horrific challenges in future fixtures.

The reality of the situation, regardless of the player or timing, is that such challenges that risk the safety of the player tackled should be punished severely.

It’s yet another poor moment from officials, though hopefully one of the last we observe before the game is out.

You can catch some of the reaction below:

If that was any other player on the pitch it’s a red card, but just because it’s Harry Kane England’s golden boy, of course he gets away with it. Best league in the world with the worst officials. — Samue (@SamueILFC) December 19, 2021

If Robbo doesn’t jump, his leg is broken in two pieces. Blatant red for Kane — • (@The_Gerrard_Era) December 19, 2021

If Robbo stays on the ground his foot gets snapped. Unreal how Kane just got away with just a yellow…. https://t.co/61bV2EMlnj — Joao (@TheOrderliness) December 19, 2021

