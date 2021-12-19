Sterling opens up on ‘superpower’ former club Liverpool’s stadium gave him prior to City exit

Raheem Sterling reserved special praise for Anfield when discussing the impact the ground had on him as an up and coming talent prior to his controversial switch to Manchester City.

The 27-year-old had been an important part of Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool squad before the temptation of regular honours with the Citizens proved too difficult to ignore.

“I did [have good times at Liverpool], at such a young age with a club that invested a lot in me,” the England international told Sky Sports (via the Mirror).

“It had a big part in my teenage years so they’ve had a massive role in my life.

“It’s a club I hold really closely, my daughter still lives in Liverpool and I’ve got a lot of time for the people there.

“When friends or something ask what it’s like at Anfield, I always say if you have a game coming up against Manchester United or Man City, it almost felt like the fans and the city gave you an extra superpower, making you feel like you could do things you didn’t think you could do, that’s how it felt. It’s a really special stadium.”

The winger seems to have turned things around at his current club after being extensively linked with an exit, registering five goal contributions in his last seven games (across all competitions).

One must always wonder what could have been had the Englishman held out until Jurgen Klopp’s arrival in 2015.

That being said, with us currently boasting an elite attacking lineup consisting up Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota, one might argue that Sterling’s exit left room for us to pursue a truly remarkable forward line.

It’s always special, of course, to hear about the impact Anfield has on current and former players, with L4 continuing to be a serious attraction for future stars.

