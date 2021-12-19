The top four PL contender Salah is close to outscoring as four clubs lie in Egyptian’s wake for total top-flight goals registered

Mo Salah’s form this term has invited a near-ceaseless (though no less deserved) stream of praise and adulation from within and beyond the borders of Merseyside – and not without good reason.

The Egyptian international’s goalscoring record this term beggars belief, with his 15 goals alone in the Premier League only a sole effort behind Tottenham’s total amassed collectively before the halfway mark in the campaign.

Mo Salah out here scoring more goals than 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀… 👀🔴#LFC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 18, 2021

Seeing the Egyptian outscoring the likes of relegation fodder Burnley and Norwich City certainly invites memories of the No.11’s debut season in the famous Red in which he managed to rack up 32 goals in the English top-flight.

With the team firing on all cylinders – and increasingly slow as the spectre of injuries gradually fades away – it can be easy to forget the contributions of individual players.

That’s not to ignore the importance of the overall unit, though, if the prior season is anything to go by, Salah’s importance to this side is absolutely critical, with the 29-year-old having truly kicked on from our disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

If the former Chelsea hitman can keep up his current goalscoring rate, we see no reason why he can’t beat the numbers posted in his first season at the club.

