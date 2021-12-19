Thiago ruled out of Tottenham clash with COVID; Henderson also sidelined due to non-COVID-related illness

Some concerning talk has surfaced online with some commentators sharing whispers of further absentees for Liverpool due to COVID-19, with skipper Jordan Henderson feared to have been sidelined.

Such worries have been partly confirmed by Liverpool’s official Twitter account, with the Reds midfielder sidelined due to a non-COVID-related illness, though the same cannot be said of Thiago Alcantara who has sadly registered a ‘suspected positive test’.

Thiago Alcantara will miss this afternoon’s Premier League fixture with Tottenham Hotspur after registering a suspected positive test for COVID-19. Jordan Henderson is also absent because of illness, but has registered a negative test for COVID-19. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2021

It’s hardly appetising news for Jurgen Klopp, who will be forced to field a completely makeshift midfield three in light of Fabinho’s continued absence from the first-XI.

With cases starting to rip through our first-team, one has to wonder at what point the Premier League will intervene to call for a much-needed circuit-breaker of some form to allow clubs to get to grips with the situation at hand.

We can understand the reluctance to stop the league (even if only for a short period of time), though it’s difficult to see how the best football is being played for fans and broadcasters when drastic changes are being introduced to starting-XIs division-wide.

Whilst we wait for the English top-flight to take decisive action, we’ll be wishing both our skipper and our No.6 a speedy recovery.

